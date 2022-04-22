Concord couple found shot to death, police warn public to be 'vigilant'

Apr. 22—A Concord husband and wife missing since Monday were found shot to death in a wooded area of the city, and authorities have ruled their deaths homicides.

The bodies of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende "Wende" Reid, 66, were found Thursday evening in the area of the city's Broken Ground trails, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Autopsies conducted on Friday determined that both Reids died from multiple gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled homicides.

Authorities took the unusual step on Friday of encouraging area residents to "be vigilant and take normal precautions as they go about their daily lives." They are also asking for the public's help to solve the crime.

Authorities said the Reids, described as avid outdoor enthusiasts, left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex around 2:22 p.m. on Monday afternoon and went for a walk that led them to the trails off Portsmouth Street. Family and friends never heard from them again.

The couple was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after Stephen Reid failed to show up for a planned event, officials said.

After an intensive search by state and local police, the Reids' bodies were recovered near the Marsh Loop Trail, officials said.

Authorities are asking anyone who saw the Reids on Monday to contact the Concord Police Department. They are also asking anyone in the area who has a home or business security or video surveillance system to review the recordings to see if the Reids were captured on the video. That also goes for anyone with a game camera in the areas of Alton Woods or the Broken Ground trails, officials said.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said authorities "have no specific information to lead us to believe that the public is generally in any danger."

But he added, "That being said, people should remain vigilant," he said. "Anything suspicious they see should be reported to the Concord police department immediately, and take normal precautions as you go about your daily life."

Ward also said Concord police plan to patrol the area where the Reids' bodies were found as well as other public outdoor recreation areas.

Anyone who sees any suspicious behavior or activity, or who has any information related to the Reids' disappearance and deaths was asked to contact Concord police at 603-225-8600, or through the anonymous Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

Tips also can be submitted online at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com.