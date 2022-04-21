Concord couple's disappearance is concerning, say police

Apr. 21—State and local police are asking for the public's help to find a Concord couple last heard from on Monday.

Stephen L. Reid, 67, and his wife, Djeswende P. Reid, 66, spent Easter Sunday at a relative's house in Concord, police said in a news release. Both had phone conversations with relatives or friends the following day.

But when Stephen Reid failed to arrive at a planned event on Wednesday, concerned relatives called police to report the couple missing.

The Reids are avid outdoor enthusiasts and often walk on the trails near their home, according to police.

Police said both household vehicles were parked in their usual spots.

"Their absence and lack of communication with family/friends is uncharacteristic and their disappearance is of significant concern," police said in the release.

Anyone with information about the couple's whereabouts is asked to contact Concord police at 603-225-8600 or through the anonymous Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online at concordregionalcrimeline.com.