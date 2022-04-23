🌱 Concord Daily: Governance Of LRGHealthcare; Obits; Disability Hires

Morning, people of Concord! Tony Schinella here with a fresh edition of the Concord Daily.

Report Regarding the Governance of LRGHealthcare | News Releases ( NH Department of Justice )

Concord NH Police Department: "NH AG NEWS RELEASE: Suspicious Deaths in Concord, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Chief of Police Bradley Osgood announce that autopsies have been conducted today on the bodies of Stephen Reid, age 67, and Dje..." (Facebook)

Concord, NH Fire Department: "We were happy to be part of CW5 Daniel Jacques’ last flight as he retires from the New Hampshire Army National Guard. His career spans 40 years, 37 of them flying. Thanks for your service & best of luck in your retirement! 🇺🇸" (Facebook)

NHTI Paramedic Emergency Medicine: "First in-person interview in since 2019! Extending acceptances to 10 applicants (with 2 more working on prerequisites). Next round of interviews is 6/17/22…" (Facebook)

New Hampshire Audubon: "Join Speaker Vicki J. Brown for a celebration on Earth Day! Vicki is a marketer, naturalist, NH Natural Resources Steward, co-founder of Pollinator Pathways NH, and Speaking for Wildlife volunteer. Her presentation will share how your ya..." (Facebook)

NHTI Paramedic Emergency Medicine: "Thankful for our Advisory Board. Even MORE so because it’s the first in-person meeting since October 2019!" (Facebook)

Boys & Girls Clubs - Bradley Street Clubhouse: "Happy Earth day!!! A huge thank you to Schnitzer Steel for coming and planting some flowers and plants in our garden beds with us! We can't wait to see what grows!! #schnitzersteel #grateful #EarthDay2022" (Facebook)

Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce: "We're excited to announce our W. Grant McIntosh Volunteer of the Year! 🎉🥳🎉 Megan MacMullin has served our Capital Area Student Leadership (CASL) Committee for 20 years. She played an integral role in planning and facilitating the annu..." (Facebook)

NAMI New Hampshire: ""And it turns out, I’m not alone in finding therapeutic benefits to spending some time with plants." 🌱 #earthday #gardening #mentalhealth https://www.everydayhealth.com/self-care/how-gardening-became-the-self-care-staple-i-never-knew-i-..." (Facebook)

Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce: "Tomorrow is Record Store Day! 🎵 Pitchfork Records in downtown Concord will open at 8am and be stocked with exclusive and limited releases!" (Facebook)

Concord General Services: "NEIGHBORHOOD STREET PAVING PROGRAM The City’s Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues with Continental Paving, Inc as the City’s paving contractor for this year. Sidewalks were graded last week and paved this week on Foster Street, ..." (Facebook)

Concord, NH Fire Department: "Due to adverse weather conditions, outside burning is suspended in the City of Concord until tomorrow." (Facebook)

The Water Project: "The Water Break Vol. 103: Protecting our 🌎 is here! This week we share our latest blog in honor of Earth Day. To read our Earth Day blog, visit the link below. https://thewaterproject.org/community/2022/04/20/investing-in-the-planet-one..." (Facebook)

NH Center for Nonprofits: "Did you miss joining us on Wednesday for Nonprofit Impact Celebration? Check out all the great work of our 2022 honorees by watching their acceptance videos! The River Center Seacoast Science Center Aviation Museum of New Hampshire NH J..." (Facebook)

Visit Concord, NH: "Don't miss Record Store Day tomorrow at Pitchfork Records!" (Facebook)

Concord Parks and Rec Department: "Looking for something to do over April break?" (Facebook)

Intown Concord: "#recordstoreday is TOMORROW, April 23rd! Pitchfork Records will be open at 8 am and stocked with exclusive and limited releases! 🎧🎶 Because life is better with music, support your indie record store! Visit recordstoreday.com to check o..." (Facebook)

Five Rivers Conservation Trust: "Happy Earth Day from Five Rivers! Today, we are grateful for the natural environment that enhances our local economy, supports diverse wildlife, mitigates climate change, and helps communities thrive. It's vital that we continue to conse..." (Facebook)

Concord General Services: "Looking to get involved with some clean up activities this weekend for #EarthDay? 🌎 Blue bags will be available on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Marjory Swope Park and Contoocook River Park! Pick up litter, leave the bags roadside, and let ..." (Facebook)

Concord General Services: "Concord Spring Leaf Collection begins Monday, April 25! 🍂 Find details in the post below and at concordnh.gov/leafcollection" (Facebook)

New Futures: "Lawmakers in the NH House and Senate gathered yesterday to vote on dozens of bills impacting the health and wellness of Granite Staters ⬇️ See the results. Next week promises to be another busy one at the Statehouse, as House and Senate ..." (Facebook)

City of Concord, New Hampshire: "***Please see the April 22, 2022 update on this story in the NH AG news release: https://www.facebook.com/ConcordNHPD/posts/369711361866152***. Our thoughts are with their families during this difficult time." (Facebook)

NAMI New Hampshire: "This #NationalVolunteerWeek, we're recognizing the phenomenal folks who share their time, talents, and HOPE year-round in support of Granite Staters affected by mental illness and suicide. Truly, #HopeStartsWithYou. 💚 Volunteer with NAM..." (Facebook)

Human Resources Association of Greater Concord: "Mark your calendars for this exclusive event! We are so excited to share that the HRAGC and Manchester Area Human Resources Association are reuniting for an evening of cocktails and camaraderie! With the event right around the corner, we..." (Facebook)

City of Concord, New Hampshire: "GROUP HIKE TOMORROW, APRIL 23 Join Fran from Concord's Trails Subcommittee on a three mile loop hike at Knowlton Woods Trail on Saturday, April 23 beginning at 9:30 a.m. The hike will be canceled in inclement weather. Visit www.concordnh..." (Facebook)

CommuteSmart NH: "The Spring Commuter Challenge kicks off in 9 days! Rally your co-workers today, make an account on our mobile or web app (https://buff.ly/3vMAYYx and get ready to be the most sustainable commuting company in the state." (Facebook)

Environment New Hampshire: "Bees face many threats, from habitat destruction to bee-killing pesticides to climate change. That’s why we’re working hard to save the bees. Help fuel our campaigns by donating to our Earth Day 2022 Drive by midnight and generous donors..." (Facebook)

NAMI New Hampshire: "Do you support more transparency and accountability in pharmaceutical company drug pricing? If so, let NH elected officials know: https://action.aarp.org/LowerN... 🖊️" (Facebook)

Intown Concord: "Happy Earth Day and everyday! Let us strive for a greener and healthier earth!💚 #EarthDay #celebratemothernature #loveearth #earthdayeveryday 🌎" (Facebook)