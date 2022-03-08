🌱 Concord Daily: 'River Dave' A No-Show; Teen Faces Charges

Hey, neighbors! It's me again, Tony Schinella, your host of the Concord Daily.

Winds subsiding and colder. High: 40 Low: 18.

Black couple that had police called on them at N.H. state office say subtle racism is “a daily occurrence” ( New Hampshire Public Radio )

How to View the Northern Lights From New England and the Midwest ( The New York Times )

Clean Energy Webinar: Learn how to take action on ISO-NE with Sierra Club! ( 6:00 PM )

New Hampshire Lottery: "Our new scratch ticket, $5 Big Country Ca$h, will be music to your ears! Not only could you win up to $100,000, there's also a Second Chance Promotion to win the prize of a lifetime, joining country music superstar Lee Brice on tour! $5 ..." (Facebook)

New Hampshire Lottery: "Happy Monday! Time to announce our giveaway winners from last week! First are 10 winners of $30 iLottery Dollars each, all of whom shared what they're looking forward to this spring. We also have five winners of 15 $2 Bonus Buck$ scratch..." (Facebook)

NAMI New Hampshire: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Representative Renny Cushing and extend our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and constituents. A tireless advocate for Granite Staters affected by mental illness and suicide, he con..." (Facebook)

Concord Youth Hockey Association & The Concord Capitals: "A little end of season fun! THANK YOU COACHES!" (Facebook)

NHTI Paramedic Emergency Medicine: "There’s a critical blood shortage. Be like the DH & give a pint…" (Facebook)

Boys & Girls Clubs - Bradley Street Clubhouse: "In Celebration of National Pancake Day, our Middle School Leadership Group Torch Club planned a Special Day for our Bradley Street Early Learning Center. Homeade Pancakes, Reading and Free Play time. Great start to our week." (Facebook)

The Water Project: "Access to clean water improves health. In developing countries, about 80% of illnesses are linked to poor water and sanitation conditions. Shocking right!? We are working to bring clean water to communities and improve health. Learn more..." (Facebook)

NH Economy: "Founded in 1997 by two University of New Hampshire graduates, Arts in Reach supports over 100 Seacoast teen girls and gender expansive youth in co-constructed programs and workshops that balance high-quality arts instruction with trauma-..." (Facebook)

Abbot-Downing School PTO: "We are excited to support this fun event! Please use the link here to donate items or your time: https://volunteersignup.org/9AC4J" (Facebook)

Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire: "This March we are celebrating Women's History Month, a time to honor and acknowledge the power, the struggle and the resilience of women throughout history!" (Facebook)

New Futures: "📚This Wednesday (3/9) we will kick off the political determinants of health course! Join us to learn how health and economic prosperity are influenced by policy and the potential impact of current health-related bills before the NH legi..." (Facebook)

NH Sierra Club Chapter: "New Hampshire lost a dear friend today. May your work and love continue. We are heartbroken. " (Facebook)

Volunteer NH: "Registration for NH Gives is OPEN! Has your organization registered yet? Leverage the power of this day of giving and sign up at NHGives.org. Learn more: https://www.nhgives.org/info/get-involved" (Facebook)

NAMI New Hampshire: "NAMI NH wholeheartedly supports COVID-19 vaccination as critical to the physical and mental health of our families and communities. Find a FREE vaccine location near you: http://vaccines.nh.gov" (Facebook)

NH Center for Nonprofits: "LAST CHANCE to register for tomorrow's in-person workshop with presenter Jermaine Moore! Interactive session will focus on concepts and strategies to foster a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture at your nonprofit. Low-cost tha..." (Facebook)

New Hampshire Home Builders Association: "Fantastic weekend at the Home Show. We haven't seen crowds this large in years. Its good to be back...and 2023 will be even LARGER !!" (Facebook)

Concord Parks and Rec Department: "We have a few spots left - register today!" (Facebook)

Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire: "Our hearts go out to Rep. Cushing's family during this sad time. He was an avid champion for survivors and will be greatly missed." (Facebook)

Five Rivers Conservation Trust: "Get outside this weekend and join Five Rivers for a woodsy trail walk at the Janeway Conservation Area in Webster! This free and family-friendly event will take visitors around towering hemlocks and near hints of wildlife along a 1-1.5 h..." (Facebook)

ABLE NH: "Get involved with ABLE NH's Transition to Employment Task Force! Contact: timm@ablenh.org" (Facebook)

The New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation Network: "Great news! We have extended the deadline for our Speech Contest to March 11th! Learn More: https://www.nhheaf.org/dc-speech.asp" (Facebook)

Concord Parks and Rec Department: "2021 brought us many challenges to overcome, working together we managed to keep all department activities going. We would like to thank everyone for your support and hope you enjoy our 2021 Year In Review Report. City of Concord, New Ha..." (Facebook)

LCHIP, Land and Community Heritage Investment Program: "Introducing LCHIP’s Online Grant Management System! Spotlight on Harrisville Community Church and Conway’s Pine Hill Community Forest. https://conta.cc/3sLp6HA" (Facebook)

HOPE for New Hampshire Recovery: "Just a reminder... For the month of March 2022, Hope has been selected to receive a $1 donation for every $12.00 Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker sold at the store located at 7 Kilton Road, Bedford NH." (Facebook)

Intown Concord: "The World Central Kitchen (WCK), is an organization that mobilizes teams to disaster frontlines providing meals to people in need. WCK is currently serving thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home as well as those who ..." (Facebook)

LCHIP, Land and Community Heritage Investment Program: "Wendy Scribner shares information about publications offered to landowners by UNH Extension and the NH Land Trust Coalition. These resources help landowners learn more about protecting their legacy and the different land protection optio..." (Facebook)

Concord General Services: "Join us on Twitter on Monday, March 14 from 2PM-3PM EST for a national #FixaLeak #TwitterParty! 💧🥳 We'll be joining EPA WaterSense and others across the nation in sharing how to find & fix water leaks to save water and possibly even mo..." (Facebook)

NH Sierra Club Chapter: "Yup!!! More Justice Brown Jackson, please! Senator Jeanne Shaheen Senator Maggie Hassan" (Facebook)

Intown Concord: "New Intown Insider Newsletter, Just Sent! Check it out here! LET'S CELEBRATE! 🎉 - https://mailchi.mp/27f8a395bc1a/intown-concords-weekly-e-newsletter-15327100" (Facebook)

NAMI New Hampshire: ""Seventy percent said their mental health had worsened and 33 percent said they were considering changing careers because of COVID-19." 24/7 help: https://www.naminh.org/resourc... To connect with free (non-crisis) NH ment..." (Facebook)