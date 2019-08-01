How Do Concord New Energy Group Limited’s (HKG:182) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we are going to look at Concord New Energy Group Limited (HKG:182) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Concord New Energy Group:

0.041 = CN¥612m ÷ (CN¥18b - CN¥3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Concord New Energy Group has an ROCE of 4.1%.

Is Concord New Energy Group's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Concord New Energy Group's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 6.5% average in the Renewable Energy industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how Concord New Energy Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.0% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Concord New Energy Group's current ROCE of 4.1% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 5.5% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Concord New Energy Group's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Concord New Energy Group.

How Concord New Energy Group's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Concord New Energy Group has total assets of CN¥18b and current liabilities of CN¥3.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 19% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.