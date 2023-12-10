Concord Fire makes plea to drivers after another fire truck was hit on I-85

“Slow down and move over!”

For the second time in two months, a Concord fire truck was hit when it had its emergency lights on last night.

The accident prompted the Concord Fire Department to put out a message on social media today, urging drivers to make way for fire trucks with their lights on.

“Please, we cannot stress this enough, if you see fire trucks with their lights on, slow down and move over!”

No one was injured in the accident, CFD said.

North Carolina’s Move Over law requires drivers to try to move over at least one lane if able when an emergency vehicle is approaching or on the side of the road.

