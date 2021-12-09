Concord man admits to fatally shooting wife following argument, police say

A Concord man admitted to fatally shooting his wife following a domestic dispute on Wednesday night, police said.

At 11:30 p.m., Concord police officers responded to the 1170 block of Tangle Ridge Drive SE to check on an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they spoke with 65-year-old Reginald McDonald who told them he had shot his wife, Joann Carroll-McDonald, following an argument, police said.

McDonald was taken into custody. His wife died at the scene from her injuries, police said.

Police did not say what the couple argued about that led to the shooting.

McDonald was charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Cabarrus County jail without bond, police said.