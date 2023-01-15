Concord man arrested following police chase though Hooksett, Manchester

Jan. 15—A Concord man faces aggravated drunken driving and other charges after state police say he led them on a chase along Interstate 93 south into Manchester late Friday.

On Friday around 10:28 p.m., state police attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for lane control violations along Interstate 93 southbound in Hooksett.

According to police, the driver failed to stop for a trooper's emergency lights and sirens and continued along "at a high rate of speed" on I-93 south and into Manchester, where the driver exited the interstate.

The pursuit ended on Maple Street in Manchester. The driver, identified by state police as Benjamin M. Defosses, 27, of Concord, was found near the abandoned Dodge Avenger on East High Street and arrested without incident, police said.

Defosses was arrested on charges of felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, operating after being deemed a habitual offender, operating after suspension offense and reckless driving.

He was held without bail and is scheduled to appear at the Merrimack County Superior Court on Jan. 17.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Christopher Abbate at (603) 271-3636 or via email at Christopher.Abbate@dos.nh.gov.