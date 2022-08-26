Concord man charged with firing gun near downtown

Aug. 26—A Concord man was arrested Thursday and charged with firing a gun in a densely-populated residential area earlier this month

Ezra Burdette, 20, of Concord, was charged with reckless conduct.

New Hampshire State Police said in a news release they believe Burdette fired a gun during what appeared to be an argument with another driver on Rumford Street on Aug. 20.

Burdette was released on his personal recognizance for appearance Sept. 15 at Merrimack County Superior Court.