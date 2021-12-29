New Concord man gets 2 life sentences for raping children

ZANESVILLE — A New Concord man will spend life in prison for raping and molesting two young girls.

Eric Milliken, 48, was given two life sentences to be served consecutively after he was found guilty at trial of two counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition

The first life sentence is ineligible for parole.

According to Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor Gerald Anderson, the assaults happened about seven years ago when the girls were around the ages of 6 and 10.

It was something they never revealed to anyone until the oldest victim mentioned it to her boyfriend in a text message that her mother later discovered.

When confronted about it, the girl shared with her mom that she had been raped and molested by Milliken when she was younger, Anderson said

As the investigation began, Milliken learned from Children's Services that he was the suspect in a sexual assault case.

Shortly after, his family reported him missing.

As news of his disappearance spread, a younger relative of the victim made a comment to her family indicating she thought Milliken was a bad man.

She would also later reveal to her stepmother that she had been raped by him.

As police continued to search for Milliken, Anderson said he was found in a motel in West Virginia.

Anderson argued during trial that Milliken's disappearance showed consciousness of guilty, even though Milliken said he was just going for a drive.

Both victims testified during the trial with a comfort dog by their sides.

"The thing that they wanted was just to be believed," Anderson said. "That was what was most important to me."

The jury sided with the girls' stories over Milliken's, convicting him on all counts.

He was given the maximum sentence from Judge Kelly Cottrill.

"It seems like it was certainly appropriate in this case," Anderson said.

cmholmes@gannett.com

740-450-6758

Twitter: @cmholmesgannett

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: New Concord man gets 2 life sentences for raping children