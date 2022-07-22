Concord man indicted on additional charge in YDC investigation

Jul. 22—CONCORD — A local man has been indicted on an additional count of felonious sexual assault in the ongoing investigation into alleged abuse at the Youth Development Center in Manchester.

A Hillsborough County grand jury indicted Jonathan Brand, 57, of Concord, on the charge involving a former YDC resident, the Attorney General's Office announced Friday.

Brand was previously indicted on two counts of felonious sexual assault.

The center, now known as the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the focus of a criminal investigation since 2019.

More than 300 men and women have come forward with allegations dating back decades.

At least 10 former state workers from the YDC Center and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord have been indicted on a multitude of criminal charges.