Concord man pleads to gun, drug charges after police say they found him with meth and sawed-off shotgun
Feb. 27—A Concord man pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges Friday, after DEA agents found him with more than half a pound of methamphetamine and firearms.
DEA agents arranged for an informant to buy four ounces of methamphetamine from Tyler Cady, 30, of Concord, in Dover March 2020.
The informant, fitted with a hidden camera and microphone and supplied with $3,900 in fake money, according to officials, was told to signal agents waiting nearby as soon as meth could be seen.
When Cady handed over a plastic bag to a woman traveling with the informant, the informant gave the signal and agents swooped in to arrest Cady.
Prosecutors said Cady had a baggie in his lap containing 4 1/2 ounces of methamphetamine when he was arrested. Testing later showed the drug was 100% pure, prosecutors said.
When agents searched Cady, they found 7 grams of what they thought was fentanyl in his pocket, along with $8,213 in cash.
A police dog found more meth in a backpack in Cady's car, which contained more than a half a pound of 98% pure methamphetamine.
Agents searching Cady's car found a sawed-off Remington shotgun in the front seat, along with a .22-caliber pistol with the serial number removed, a scale and a money counter. When Cady was booked at the Strafford County jail, prosecutors said they found a round of .22-caliber ammunition on Cady's person.
Cady pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of that conspiracy. He is set to be sentenced on June 2, and could face more than 10 years in prison.