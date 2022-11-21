Concord man sentenced to 30 years in prison for exploitation of a minor

Nov. 21—A Concord man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release for exploitation of a minor, authorities said Monday.

Police in July 2019 arrested Jerry S. Roberts, Jr., 38, a convicted sex offender, following his assault of another person, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, citing court documents and statements made in court.

The assault victim said that Roberts and a child had left their personal property in the victim's apartment, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

After getting a search warrant, detectives searched the bags and recovered assorted electronic media, including a digital camera. Detectives obtained an additional search warrant for the electronic media. From the digital camera, detectives identified two videos that Roberts filmed depicting the child engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to authorities.

"Roberts is a repeat and dangerous sex offender against children," U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a statement. "The sentence handed down in this case reflects the serious nature of the crimes committed by this defendant, which are particularly troubling given his multiple prior convictions for sexual abuse of young children."