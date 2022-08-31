Concord Mills closes after officer-involved shooting at mall, police say

Concord Mills mall is closed until further notice after an officer-involved shooting on the property Wednesday afternoon, police said.

In a tweet, Concord police said they were able to secure the scene and there was no danger to the public.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see a heavy police presence outside the mall around 1 p.m.

With the assistance of the NC SBI, we are currently investigating an officer involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall. The scene is secure at this time and there is no danger to the public. More details will follow . Media staging area is being established — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) August 31, 2022

Officers did not say if anyone was hurt in the shooting but said the State Bureau of Investigation is helping.

Several Concord police cars could be seen on the property and on the surrounding roads.

No further information was released.

