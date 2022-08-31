Concord Mills mall closed after officer-involved shooting, police say

Concord Mills mall in Concord is closed after a shooting involving police on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

“The scene is secure at this time and there is no danger to the public,” Concord Police said on Twitter at 1:15 p.m.

RELATED: What to do and how to stay safe if you hear gunshots in a public place

“With the assistance of the NC SBI, we are currently investigating an officer involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall,” police said. “More details will follow.”

At 1 p.m., police said on Twitter that the mall was closed and urged everyone “to please clear the area.”

A woman who evacuated from the mall reported hearing five gunshots, Queen City News reported.

Concord Mills mall is currently closed until further notice. Please clear the area. — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) August 31, 2022

With the assistance of the NC SBI, we are currently investigating an officer involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall. The scene is secure at this time and there is no danger to the public. More details will follow . Media staging area is being established — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) August 31, 2022

This is a developing story.