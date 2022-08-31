Concord Mills mall closed after officer-involved shooting, police say

Joe Marusak
·1 min read

Concord Mills mall in Concord is closed after a shooting involving police on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

“The scene is secure at this time and there is no danger to the public,” Concord Police said on Twitter at 1:15 p.m.

RELATED: What to do and how to stay safe if you hear gunshots in a public place

“With the assistance of the NC SBI, we are currently investigating an officer involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall,” police said. “More details will follow.”

At 1 p.m., police said on Twitter that the mall was closed and urged everyone “to please clear the area.”

A woman who evacuated from the mall reported hearing five gunshots, Queen City News reported.

This is a developing story.

Recommended Stories