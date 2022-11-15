Concord, N.H. man arrested on child pornography charges

A Concord, N.H. man was charged with one count of child pornography, United States Attorney Jane Young announced Monday.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Scott Wilkinson, 38, allegedly traveled from New Hampshire to New Jersey to engage in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old female victim and used his phone to record the act. Additionally, internet activity from Google indicated Wilkinson uploaded files depicting child sexual abuse materials to his Google Drive account.

Wilkinson was arrested on Friday, November 11 and is due back in court for a detention hearing on November 17.

