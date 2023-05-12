Concord officer accused of passing stopped school bus while student gets off

A Concord police officer is accused of passing by a stopped Cabarrus County School bus, police said.

The officer was in a marked police car at the time, Concord police said, and a student was getting off the bus when the officer passed it.

The department was made aware of what happened on Thursday after someone posted a video to social media.

“The Department takes all complaints and allegations of misconduct seriously and is working with Cabarrus County Schools to gather additional evidence,” police said in a statement.

According to the department, though nearby homes and neighborhoods are in Concord city limits, the actual incident happened outside the City of Concord. Because of that, the traffic violation is being referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

An administrative investigation into the incident is now underway, police said.

Channel 9 is working to learn about any charges the officer might face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

