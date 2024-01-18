Concord Pike closed in Talleyville as responders battle a fire at McDonald's restaurant

A section of Concord Pike (Route 202) in Talleyville remains closed as responders battle a fire that has heavily damaged a McDonald's restaurant.

Talleyville Fire Company Assistant Chief Michael DiMauro confirmed one person − a McDonald's employee who had been in the building when the blaze began − was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Another employee declined transport.

By noon, the fast-food restaurant's roof had collapsed and the inside of the shop was blackened. Flames could also be seen above the drive-thru window as a pair of drones flew above the scene, located at 2507 Concord Pike.

A section of Concord Pike (Route 202) is closed in Talleyville as responders battle a fire that has heavily damaged a McDonald's restaurant on Thursday (Jan. 18, 2024).

Several onlookers stood outside the building watching firefighters work. One of the women said she works for the restaurant, but was not there at the time it happened. She declined to speak to a Delaware Online/News Journal reporter, instead directing them to a McDonald's press contact.

At about 12:15 p.m. — about three hours after the fire broke out — a firetruck extended its ladder over the McDonald's and a single firefighter climbed to the top. He could be seen looking down at the building before directing a hose and spraying water downward.

Thick clouds of gray and white smoke wafted over the area as firefighters directed their hoses to several still-burning spots in the building.

Emergency personnel from Claymont, Talleyville, Five Points, Elsmere, Brandywine Hundred, Hockessin and Bethel Township, Pennsylvania fire companies and New Castle County Paramedics encircled the building.

