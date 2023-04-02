Concord police ask for public to help find two boys who might have been kidnapped

The Concord Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two boys who were reportedly taken from a neighbor’s yard Saturday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the missing brothers, ages 8 and 11, were reportedly taken from a yard on Wilshire Ave. They were put into a white vehicle by an adult Black male who is believed to be their father, according to a police department news release.

The boys live with their grandmother at an apartment on Wilshire Ave. Police called it a possible kidnapping.

One of the missing brothers, 8-year-old Josiah Brooks, is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 55 to 65 pounds, police said. His brother, 11-year-old Aaron Toliver, is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 70 to 80 pounds.

The boys’ father, Aaron Eugene Toliver, is a “person of interest” in the investigation, police said. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 to 170 pounds. He lives on Spring St. SW in Concord, but may be en route to Texas or Florida, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.