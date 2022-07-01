Concord Police ask for public’s help identifying gas station break-in suspect

The Concord Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify a suspect in connection with a break-in at the Exxon/Dunkin Donuts on Concord Turnpike.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday night police were dispatched to a gas station at 1098 Concord Turnpike for a report that someone had broken into the store.

Upon arrival, police noted that the glass had been shattered but were unable to locate any suspect in a search of the immediate area.

A later investigation determined that the suspect attempted to take the cash drawer but fled when he couldn’t grab it.

The suspect is believed to be 5 feet, 9 inches, to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, possibly weighing 160 to 180 pounds, possibly with a goatee. He was wearing a knit hat and dark clothing at the time of the incident.

Concord Police have released a video of the incident and are asking anyone with information on the break-in to call Det. Jeffrey Young at 978-318-3409 or the tip line at 978-318-3407.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

