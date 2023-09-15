Concord police identify body pulled from Merrimack River as missing man

Sep. 14—Concord police say a body pulled from the Merrimack River early Thursday has been identified as a man reported missing earlier this week.

On Wednesday evening, Concord police took a report of a missing person, identified only as a male from Concord.

At 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, the man's vehicle was located in the parking lot of the Everett Arena on Loudon Road.

With the assistance of the Concord Fire Department, search efforts focused in the area of the Merrimack River. At 1 a.m., search efforts in the river were temporarily suspended, but the search continued on land throughout the night.

With the help of members of the New Hampshire Fish & Game Dive Team, search efforts in the river resumed at 8 a.m. Thursday. At 8:45 a.m., the man was located by dive team members and pronounced dead by Concord Fire personnel.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's manner and cause of death. The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Concord police said foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Concord Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 603-225-8600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com.