Concord Police looking for suspect who robbed two banks on the same day

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

The Concord Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect they say is responsible for two bank robberies on Wednesday.

At 1:53 p.m., a Black man entered Truist Bank, in the 5100 block of Poplar Tent Road NW and gave the teller a note saying he had a weapon, police said.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

ALSO READ: Scholarship created to honor Concord police officer killed in line of duty

At 2:56 p.m., police said the same suspect entered the Bank OZK at 600 Penny Lane NE, wearing a black Vans jacket, grey mask and a black North Face beanie.

Again, the male presented a similar note from Truist Bank and demanded money, police said. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as a 20 to 30-year-old Black man, 5′10″ to 6′ tall and 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or 704-93-CRIME to remain anonymous.

[WATCH BELOW: Man dies after construction site accident in Concord, officials say]


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories