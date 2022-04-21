Concord Police looking for suspect who robbed two banks on the same day

The Concord Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect they say is responsible for two bank robberies on Wednesday.

At 1:53 p.m., a Black man entered Truist Bank, in the 5100 block of Poplar Tent Road NW and gave the teller a note saying he had a weapon, police said.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

At 2:56 p.m., police said the same suspect entered the Bank OZK at 600 Penny Lane NE, wearing a black Vans jacket, grey mask and a black North Face beanie.

Again, the male presented a similar note from Truist Bank and demanded money, police said. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as a 20 to 30-year-old Black man, 5′10″ to 6′ tall and 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or 704-93-CRIME to remain anonymous.

