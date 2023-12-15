Concord police search for sexual assault suspect

(KRON) — The Concord Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the pedestrian tunnel under Highway 242.

The assault happened at about 10:17 a.m. on Oct. 7. An image of the suspect is attached above.

The assault happened in the tunnel connecting Franquette Avenue and Market Street under Highway 242.

Police said the suspect frequents the area around Concord’s Home Depot, located at 2090 Meridian Park Blvd.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call (925) 603-5876. Anonymous tips can be sent in by calling (925) 603-5836.

