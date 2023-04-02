Concord police searching for missing brothers who could be with father

Police in Concord are asking the public’s help in finding two missing juveniles who may be with their father.

Officers were dispatched to a possible kidnapping at a home on Wilshire Avenue in Concord on Saturday, according to police.

Officers then learned Josiah Brooks and Aaron Toliver, who are brothers, were taken from a neighbor’s yard where they were playing and put into a white vehicle by a man who is believed to be their father.

Brooks, 8, and Toliver, 11, live with their grandmother on Wilshire Avenue. Police believe the father is possibly headed to Texas or Florida, where he has family.

Aaron Eugene Toliver, the brothers’ father, is a person of interest in the investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

