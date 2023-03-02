Concord police want people to lock car doors to prevent thefts connected to violent crimes

Concord Police Maj. Todd McGhee said the department is seeing more car break-ins or thefts from unlocked cars, which is a trend connected to weapons used in violent crimes.

“The people doing these crimes are not looking for anything else other than guns,” McGhee said.

Police are seizing 45% more stolen guns than before COVID-19.

More than half of the reported cases of guns stolen from vehicles in the last year did not involve forced entry, which means cars were unlocked.

Resident Julia Nelson said she left a car door unlocked overnight, which allowed a thief to get in.

“We neglected to secure our property like we should have, and that comfort zone, someone came in and took advantage of it,” Nelsons said.

The thief stole cash but left her work phone behind.

Police said gun owners should lock their car doors and take their guns out of their cars when not occupied.

They can also lock them in a glove box and trunk.

