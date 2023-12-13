Concord police warn residents to lock vehicles as car break-ins rise

The Concord Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent uptick in car break-ins and thefts.

In the last quarter of this year, police say 31 cars were stolen, which is the same number as the last quarter of 2022. Police say the trend is not going away, so residents need to be aware and lock their vehicles.

“This time of year, people change their behavior,” said Major Todd McGhee with Concord PD. “It’s cold out, (they) wake up in the morning, decide to warm up the car, go back inside, and when residents come back outside the car is either stolen or being stolen.”

Police say they recently arrested Adrian Caldwell, who is accused of stealing a truck and leading them on two separate chases before crashing.

>> In the video at the top of this page, Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz talks to Concord police about the recent break-ins and the woman Caldwell stole the truck from.

