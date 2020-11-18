Concord Private Jet on Providing People With a Safer Option to Fly and Waiving Fees Until December
GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / The private aviation industry isn't popularly known as not many people have the resources to acquire their services. Their primary partners are often businesses, family offices, and high net worth individuals. However, most companies have fixed schedules that make it difficult for people to acquire their services, which is a concern that Concord Private Jet has been meeting.
Concord Private Jet is a family-owned business that was founded by Neal Impellizeri in 2007. With nearly three decades of experience servicing high net worth clients at Smith Barney and Lehman Brothers, Neal continues to provide services in an old-fashioned way. When he created Concord Private Jet, they initially started as a charter company.
Although business was doing well, he realized that clients would often have a clash in their schedules as they didn't have the option to work flexible hours. Neal decided to change the status quo by providing them that option and give them room to breathe and get their work done. They were able to offer their clients the ability to fly point-to-point in all 48 contiguous states. Since then, Concord Private Jet has specialized in Jet Cards, pre-purchased hours of all-inclusive flight time. Whether it's a ten-hour rent or a hundred, they include catering in their services. The company also provides aircraft sales, acquisition, and one-off charters.
Concord Private Jet has very competitive pricing for light jets, making private aviation more affordable than most people believe. They prioritize their customers' safety and use Platinum Argus Safety rate operators, making them at least thirty times safer than flying commercial, especially today when a pandemic has been running amok.
Neal ensures that there is no upfront membership fee of any kind or repositioning costs or fuel supercharges. Due to the pandemic, the 7.5% Federal Excise Tax is being waived on all private aviation purchases, which means any hours purchased until the 31st of December this year won't be taxed or expire for two years. Concord's Jet Card allows its clients to upgrade or downgrade their aircraft of choice with no penalty. Their clients also have a personal flight concierge to answer their questions or provide updates 24/7.
Their personalized one-on-one service makes them unique, ensuring that their needs and concerns are met. Neal personally oversees every trip, ensuring they move according to the schedule agreed upon and having the catering ordered and in place, and making sure transportation is standing by at the destination. While other companies charge extra, Concord prides in offering "all-inclusive" Jet Cards, as well as offering multiple card options. Providing this option gives clients the ability to try their services with a very small commitment and allows them to feel comfortable as they move forward. They have not charged a fuel surcharge in ten years and have given their clients complimentary upgrading catering on each trip. The only charges they get are the actual hours flown.
Although Concord Private Jet has become a successful company more than ever, Neal Impellizeri foresees steady growth in the years to come. He hopes to build more strategic partnerships as he continues to provide excellent services to his clients.
