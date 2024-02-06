Concord regional airport adds new airline, more nonstop destinations. What to know

The Concord regional airport added a second low-cost commercial carrier: Avelo Airlines, city officials announced on Tuesday.

Avelo is offering nonstop flights to New Haven, Connecticut, from the airport in Concord, Cabarrus County, just northeast of Charlotte.

Beginning May 2, Avelo will operate flights twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays using Boeing 737 aircraft. That will mamke Avelo the only airline in the Charlotte region offering non-stop flights to southern Connecticut.

Introductory one-way fares between USA and HVN start at $62, the airline said.

Before the announcement, Allegiant Air was the only commercial airline at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport. It has operated from there since 2013. Allegiant passengers in the Charlotte region can catch flights to several regions in Florida such as the Orlando/Daytona Beach area, Tampa, Ft. Myers, and south Florida.

Ten years ago today, scheduled commercial airline service began at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport as we welcomed our first Allegiant flight from Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)! pic.twitter.com/KZlBLpUuWp — Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (@ConcordAirprtNC) December 20, 2023

About Concord regional airport

The Concord airport is owned by the city, and is frequently used by NASCAR race teams because of its proximity to nearby Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Concord regional has a single runway that is 7,400 feet in length.

In the fall, Sun County Airlines moved its Caesars Air Public Charter Flights from Charlotte to Concord. The flights operate about twice a month and take passengers to destinations where Caesars Entertainment has resorts and casinos.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo is a relatively new airline, with its first flight on April 28, 2021. Avelo has since flown over 4 million customers on over 30,000 flights, according to Avelo. One of the airline’s six hubs is Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). Another is in New Haven.

Avelo offers low, one-way fares to 47 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico, according to the airline’s website.

This is a developing story

Concord-Padgett Regional Airport has added a second commercial airline to its roster, joining Allegiant. Concord-Padgett Regional Airport