Some Concord Schools Close, Others Move To Remote

CONCORD, NH — Due to the incoming storm, the Concord School District has canceled classes for the day on Friday.

The school district will also not be offering COVID-19 testing.

Schools in Hopkinton will be closed and the Canterbury Elementary School will also be closed.

Other schools, like the Merrimack Valley School District and Concord Christian Academy, will be on remote learning. The Bow School District and the Dunbarton Elementary School will also be on a remote learning for the day.

This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch