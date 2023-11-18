Concord students create ceramics for a cause

Nov. 18—ELKHART — Concord Potter's Marathon began bright and early this morning.

Concord High School students, 163 of them, are banning together to throw clay for 24 hours straight to raise money for Riley Children's Foundation.

The day began at 5 a.m. with cabinet members prepping the studio an hour before the rest of the team arrived around 6 a.m. After a short meeting, the throwing began.

"I'm going to be honest, I'm really bad at pottery," said Potter's Marathon President Maria Pachano, a junior at Concord. " I like doing this. If something comes out then it does, and if it doesn't then that's fine, but I feel like the biggest reason I do this is to help the people in my community. I know of people who were in the hospital when they were younger, so I think it's important for me to give back to the people who may have that issue."

CHS Ceramics Teacher Bob Bieber said the idea came to him as a new teacher at the school, when he was pondering with the Lord what his mission in his new teaching position would be.

"I was at a stop light, there was a Marathon station across the street," he recalled. "So I just kind of dwelled on that and wrote down some notes."

This year is the 25th anniversary of the Potter's Marathon. Bieber pitched his new idea to the school leadership of the time the next day, and they liked it. The first Potter's Marathon featured 10 hand-picked students from his pottery class and together they raised over $2,000.

Last year, students raised $35,000, totaling over half a million since the fundraiser began.

"I think God gives you the desires of your heart," Bieber said. "That's really what his idea was and that's why it's been successful for all these years. I just had faith enough to just keep doing it, and it kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger."

Today, all students can participate in the Potter's Marathon, whether they're a pottery student or not. Students receive a red shirt their first year, signifying their first time participating regardless of grade. There's about 80 of them this year.

First-time students participate on a rotation of four hours, but senior first-timers are welcome to stay the full 24 hours along with their varsity counterparts in all grades.

"They eat in here. They sleep in here, if they dare," Bieber said.

Varsity students help newcomers learn the basics throughout the day and in the evening they play fun games to keep them going.

After pieces are finished, they'll be tooled, fired, and glazed, and sold as additional proceeds for the Potter's Marathon. Bieber said the sale is the week before Christmas, but students and staff in the district often buy up all the pottery and the sale doesn't even reach the public before they've sold out.

