Concord University offering assistance for WV FAFSA Day Feb. 1

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – Although it may be the winter season, for college students across the nation, it is FAFSA season.

February 1st is West Virginia FAFSA Day.

Every year, college students have the opportunity to apply for financial aid to help with tuition costs.

FAFSA Day is a time where students can receive one-on-one help with the process.

Carly Kestner, Director of Financial Aid at Concord University, said it is important to be aware of the process.

“So this is just an opportunity to help people get through the various changes and really understand what they need to be providing to the Department of Education so they can get the most financial aid available” said Kestner to 59News.

Kestner also said if you or someone you know needs help with the financial aid process, you can reach out to the office of Financial Aid at Concord, even if you are not a Concord student.

