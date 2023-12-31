Concordia University Texas celebrates its first music education graduate

Ramon Cisneros becomes Concordia University Texas' first music education graduate on Dec. 9. He also is one of 45 Texas students to receive the Collegiate Music Educator Award from the Texas Music Educators Association.

“Mr. C! Mr. C!” Liberty Middle School students called in the hallway when they saw Ramon Cisneros, a Concordia University Texas student who was teaching his first class. To the children, Cisneros was not just a college student; he was their teacher.

Cisneros became Concordia University Texas' first music education graduate in December. In the fall, he had begun teaching band to a class of sixth grade students as part of his work to gain professional experience.

During a Zoom call from his classroom on the last day of class at the middle school, he told the American-Statesman it was a sad day for him.

“Students here at the middle school saying goodbye to me, and we're just exchanging our last day together,” he said.

When Cisneros arrived at the school five months earlier, students were barely taking the plastic off their saxophones. Some had never played. He had taught private piano lessons before, but never a full class.

The task was challenging, he said, but also rewarding. He was surprised by how well he connected with the students, and he said the fulfillment from sharing his passion was gratifying.

“I saw them (from) barely touching that instrument to playing in a concert about a week ago,” he said. “That’s pretty cool.

"Even if it's a simple song, you were the one that gave them that ability to do that. Once you see it, it's kind of like your own reward in a way."

Ramon Cisneros' family and his wife’s family — many of them educators ― came to the graduation to celebrate him.

In recognition of his passion and work, Cisneros, along with 44 other Texas students, received the Collegiate Music Educator Award from the Texas Music Educators Association.

“Award recipients represent the finest and most dedicated future music educators in Texas,” Robert Floyd, the executive director of the association, told the Statesman in a statement. “It is truly an honor to be nominated by one’s college or university.”

Whitney Crowley, the Concordia music department chair and Cisneros’ mentor, nominated him for the award. She said he “pioneered” the music education major for the university, all while teaching middle school students.

“He's able to take what he loves and pass that on to students,” Crowley said. “He's gone above and beyond, in addition to being our very first (music education graduate), in being an amazing role model for all these younger musicians that are going to follow him.”

Cisneros grew up in Brownsville. At 4 years old, he would play songs on his toy piano. When he heard Beethoven for the first time, his love for music solidified.

"The beautiful classical music just kind of touched my soul when I was a kid," he said.

Ramon Cisneros holds up drumsticks as a youngster. At 4 years old, he would play songs on his toy piano. When he heard Beethoven for the first time, his love for music solidified.

Cisneros transferred to Concordia University Texas from Austin Community College. He initially was hesitant to pursue a music degree and instead tried different fields.

“There's always a choice that you have to make when you get out of high school," he said. "It's like, OK, do you want money, or do you want to pursue the thing that you really want to pursue?”

He couldn’t get music out of his mind. His wife, another Concordia graduate, introduced him to the school, and he transferred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pursuing education with music became his compromise, his goal.

"I always loved that there was always a room available with a piano or an open room where I was able to just practice" at Concordia, he said.

At his commencement ceremony, Concordia's president asked him to stand up to be recognized as the school's first music graduate. His family and his wife’s family — many of them educators ― came to the graduation to celebrate him.

Concordia University Texas on Dec. 9 had its first music education graduate when Ramon "Ray" Cisneros received his degree.

With his degree in hand, he plans to substitute teach until full-time positions open for the next school year. He said his dream career is to be a professor in music technology, composition and audio engineering.

He said his advice for students is to follow their passions.

“Trust yourself; trust your instincts; something is going to happen,” he said. “You’re always going to find a way.”

