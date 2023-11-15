Concrete company’s work truck catch on fire, officials investigating it as possible arson

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Gwinnett fire officials are investigating an overnight fire on Tuesday suspected to have been the result of arson.

On Tuesday at 2:38 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Seaboard Industrial Drive and found multiple work vehicles of a concrete company burning behind a business.

After using multiple hoses, firefighters brought the fire under control at 3:08 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No injuries were reported.

Although officials suspect arson, the exact cause of the fire is continuing to be investigated.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Georgia Arson Control, Inc. offers a reward of UP TO $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories

  • When is it a good idea to use a personal loan for business purposes?

    A personal loan can fund your business, but it’s not always the best choice. We cover when it makes sense and alternatives to personal loans for business.

  • The 70-plus best early Black Friday deals at Amazon — save up to 80% on vacuums, TVs and more

    You'll find holiday gifts for everyone on your list, from marked-down Lego advent calendars to a Keurig that's 50% off.

  • Amazon brings its home robot to businesses

    In an acknowledgement that cracking the home robotics market is hard, Amazon is bringing its Astro robot to a decidedly more corporate audience. Astro for Business adds several new capabilities to Astro, including the ability to create multiple security monitoring routes and send alerts when the robot hears the sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms or glass breaking. "[T]raditional security solutions can be too static or expensive for what businesses need.

  • This Roku Black Friday deal cuts the price of the Streaming Stick 4K down to $30

    Roku’s 4K streaming stick has dropped to $30 on Amazon as part of a Black Friday deal. This is the best price we’ve seen all year for the streaming stick and represents a savings of 40 percent.

  • Microsoft is bringing generative AI to its security products

    The latest on Microsoft, and how AI will be used in its security software. Beware of generative AI hallucinations.

  • Amazon's new robot will package your item to perfection

    Amazon's new packaging robot will improve its warehouses' efficiency while contributing to its sustainability effort.

  • Microsoft now has a Copilot for (almost) everything

    Copilot, Microsoft's brand of generative AI technologies, promises to be a big moneymaker for the company, with one analyst predicting that it could generate $10 billion in annualized revenue by 2026. Despite a staggered and somewhat confusing rollout, 40% of companies in the Fortune 100 were testing Copilot by fall, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Forrester predicts, meanwhile, that 6.9 million U.S. knowledge workers will be using some form of Copilot in 2024.

  • This portable Solo Stove fire pit is on rare sale for over $50 off today — nab it for the holidays

    It's smokeless, so you won't smell like a wood stove afterward. And this 20% off deal is only on until midnight.

  • Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer honor Matthew Perry with emotional tributes – and Chandler Bing's iconic dialogue

    A day after Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc took to Instagram with emotional tributes, Aniston hailed Perry "as such a part of our DNA" while Schwimmer saluted his pal's "laughter and creativity."

  • Champions Classic: Caleb Foster and Hunter Dickinson shine in front of several NBA scouts

    The Champions Classic has always been a great benchmark for NBA prospects. Here are eight players who impressed on Tuesday.

  • Team O'Neil gets a 2022 Ford F-450 King Ranch, asks, 'Will it rally?'

    Team O'Neil gets a 2022 Ford F-450 King Ranch, asks 'Will it Rally?' The answer, 'You're not going to believe this...'

  • What you need to know about Google's search antitrust case

    Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week we brought TechCrunch's own Rebecca Bellan onto the podcast to help us better understand Google's search-related anti-trust case that is currently ongoing in the United States. There are a number of major legal cases involving tech giants and their in-market heft and behavior, from Google v. Epic to what’s going on in the EU and the U.S. government’s adtech-related suit against Google, but our focus is search.

  • Fantasy Football rest-of-season QB rankings: Is Joshua Dobbs a must-start moving forward?

    Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals how he's valuing the signal-callers for the rest of the 2023 season.

  • Bears QB Justin Fields expected to start Sunday vs. Lions after missing four games with dislocated thumb

    Fields will go through team drills on Wednesday before the team determines his official status for Sunday.

  • Microsoft launches a deepfakes creator

    One of the more unexpected products to launch out of this year's Microsoft Ignite conference is a tool that can create a photorealistic avatar of a person and animate that avatar saying things that the person didn't necessarily say. Called Azure AI Speech text to speech avatar, the new feature, available in public preview as of today, lets users generate videos of an avatar speaking by uploading images of a person they wish the avatar to resemble and writing a script. Microsoft's tool trains a model to drive the animation, while a separate text-to-speech model -- either prebuilt or trained on the person's voice -- "reads" the script aloud.

  • Bing Chat is now Copilot

    Today at Ignite, Microsoft renamed Bing Chat, the AI-powered chatbot it launched on Bing earlier this year, to Copilot. Meanwhile, the premium, corporate-focused version of Bing Chat, which was previously called Bing Chat Enterprise, has been rebranded to Copilot Pro. Not to cause confusion, Microsoft swears -- despite the fact that the company now has roughly a dozen products that share the Copilot brand.

  • Microsoft Teams gets an AI-powered home decorator

    At its annual Ignite conference, Microsoft today announced a slew of interesting updates for Teams, its Slack-like collaboration and messaging service. Among the dozens of updates here, some of the highlights are the initial rollout of voice isolation, an AI-driven noise reduction feature that can not just reduce repetitive noise in the background but also other people's voices, and a new "decorate your background" feature that can look at the room you are working from and then enhance it by cleaning up clutter or adding plants to the wall.

  • Arrival secures emergency cash so it can sell itself

    Arrival, the once buzzy EV startup that went public via a merger with blank check company, is in its final death throes. The additional liquidity, which has a term of 120 days, is being provided by Antara Capital and Highbridge Capital Management. Arrival plans to the use the bridge financing along with its remaining cash on hand to find a buyer or other "strategic alternative transaction."

  • Cricket World Cup 2023: How to watch the semi-finals free in the US

    How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals and final this week.

  • Why is the internet so obsessed with crab rangoon? How and why cyclical food memes will never die

    From epic bacon to garlic bread and now crab rangoon, In The Know spoke to meme experts about why food-centric memes always come back around in internet culture. The post Why is the internet so obsessed with crab rangoon? How and why cyclical food memes will never die appeared first on In The Know.