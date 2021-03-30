'Concrete Cowboy' shows Philadelphia's Black cowboy culture

  • This image provided by Netflix shows Idris Elba, left, and Caleb McLaughlin in a scene from the film "Concrete Cowboy," premiering April 2 on Netflix. (Netflix via AP)
  • This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Ivannah-Mercedes, Lorraine Toussaint, Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jamil "Mil" Prattis and Cliff "Method Man" Smith in a scene from "Concrete Cowboys." (Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix via AP)
  • This image released by Netflix shows director Ricky Staub, left, and Jharrel Jerome on the set of "Concrete Cowboys." (Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix via AP)
  • This image released by Netflix shows Liz Preistley, left, with director Ricky Staub on the set of "Concrete Cowboys." (Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix via AP)
  • This image released by Netflix shows Caleb McLaughlin, left, and Jharrel Jerome in a scene from "Concrete Cowboys." (Aaron Ricketts/Netflix via AP)
  • This image released by Netflix shows Lorraine Toussaint, left, and Caleb McLaughlin in a scene from "Concrete Cowboys." (Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix via AP)
1 / 6

Concrete Cowboy

This image provided by Netflix shows Idris Elba, left, and Caleb McLaughlin in a scene from the film "Concrete Cowboy," premiering April 2 on Netflix. (Netflix via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAKE COYLE
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Historians estimate that 1 in 4 American cowboys were Black but you would be hard pressed to find a movie genre whiter than the Western. “Concrete Cowboy,” an urban Western about African American riders in Philadelphia starring Idris Elba, is about an often unseen — and persisting — Black cowboy culture.

“Concrete Cowboy" is a father-son drama set around Fletcher Street Stables, one of the oldest and last-remaining of Philadelphia's hardscrabble inner-city stables. It dates back more than 100 years to when horse-drawn wagons were used to deliver produce, laundry and milk. But through tenacity and improvisation, Fletcher Street has remained a cherished refuge and an ardent pastime for both kids and adults on the streets of Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion.

“That’s a tough neighborhood but if you’re on top of horse, people literally look up to you,” says Gregory Neri, author of the novel “Ghetto Cowboy,” the basis for the film directed by Ricky Staub.

Neri first heard about the stables in 2008 when a friend sent him a link to a Life magazine article about Fletcher Street.

“The first image I saw was this Black kid on the back of a horse in the middle of the inner city in North Philly,” says Neri. “I had the reaction most people have, which is: ‘What is this? What’s going on here?’”

“Concrete Cowboy,” which premiered last fall at the Toronto International Film Festival and debuts Friday on Netflix, shines perhaps the brightest light yet on an abiding community of Black cowboys now facing an uncertain future. It was shot in the vacant lots Fletcher Street cowboys ride in, and it co-stars -- alongside a cast of Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Method Man and Jharrel Jerome -- include many of the stables’ actual riders.

In a genre that’s been perpetually drawn to American myth and open plains, “Concrete Cowboy” is urban, contemporary and authentic.

“My dad was a big Western fan. I grew up sort of watching them with a side eye,” says Elba, also a producer. “It didn’t occur to me until the Bob Marley song ‘Buffalo Soldier,’ which opened my interest about Black cowboys. And it occurred to me: I’ve been making films forever and I’ve never been offered a Western. You realize there’s a deep history that spans American and African history over decades, centuries in fact, that you’ve never seen in film.”

As film historian Mia Mask, introducing a series on Black Westerns for the Criterion Channel, has noted: “Hollywood definitely whitewashed the image of the frontier.” The word “cowboy,” itself, was a racist term for a Black ranch worker. (A white one was a cowhand.) John Wayne’s character in John Ford’s “The Searchers” was based on a Black man.

For the actors, encountering and enmeshing with the community was an eye-opening experience. McLaughlin, the 19-year-old “Stranger Things” star, plays Cole, a wayward 15-year-old sent by his mother to live with his estranged father, Harp (Elba).

“It was all a new experience,” says McLaughlin. “Being in Philly, there are actually horses that live in people’s homes there. It’s not just two blocks of people with horses. It’s a whole community. There are people with cowboy boots walking around. There are babies riding ponies. I was like, ‘Wow, this is different.’”

Staub, making his directorial debut, had initially planned to shoot the entire movie with local non-professional actors.

“Obviously, when Idris Elba shows interest in being in your movie, you pivot,” he says, chuckling. “When I was talking with Idris, it was probably a little brazen, I said, ‘I don’t want this to feel like Halloween, like you’re playing dress up. To me, you need to do the most work to fit into this world and not vice versa.’”

Staub first learned about Fletcher Street while living in Philadelphia. One rider that he befriended, Eric Miller, introduced him around and they began to conceive, a little quixotically, of a movie. Miller, who had once been set to play Harp, was shot and killed just a week before prep began on the film. “Concrete Cowboys” is dedicated to him. Still, Miller’s vision helped guide the production.

“Eric echoed something to me that really had a lot of impact. When he was growing up, he loved cowboy films. These guys even played cowboy videogames on their phones. Everything was about that cowboy life,” says Staub. “But he didn’t have a film growing up where cowboys looked like them. What Eric wanted to leave was essentially a Western reimagined with the Black community.”

On set, Staub was flanked by riders looking over his shoulder on the monitor or shouting lines to Elba. “I recognized this was their story to tell,” Staub says.

For Elba, who's also to star in the upcoming revenge Western “The Harder They Fall,” it was more like making a documentary.

“I’m very open to telling stories that have a common truth but a unique perspective,” Elba says. “People in London, in Hackney where I grew up, will watch ‘Concrete Cowboy’ thinking it might be a Western and go, ‘Oh man.’”

The Fletcher Street Stables are also imperiled. The vacant lot its riders had long used -- and which they’re seen riding through frequently in the film -- is currently being developed. To survive, Fletcher Street needs a more permanent home. To facilitate that, the filmmakers have helped organize a nonprofit, the Philadelphia Urban Riding Academy, and a GoFundMe. They’re trying to raise money for an equestrian center and to convince Philadelphia government officials that the Fletcher Street heritage is one worth preserving.

“We’ve been losing these stables one by one to gentrification. Fletcher Street is one of the first and last. It’s kind of like our history is being erased,” says Erin Brown, director of the Philadelphia Urban Riding Academy.

Brown, who served as a consultant, extra and stunt rider on the film, first started riding as a 6-year-old. She vividly remembers, as a kid, watching the cowboys riding down the street from her great-aunt’s porch. Since then, Fletcher Street has been her home.

“You come to the stables and you feel this love,” says Brown. “It builds you as a person.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Recommended Stories

  • Even without Mike Tyson, Triller Fight Club aiming for epic debut event

    Sure, YouTube star Jake Paul will fight, but Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, E40, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer are slated to perform.

  • How does Big Tech censor religion?

    Author of 'When Harry Became Sally' Ryan T. Anderson with insight on 'Fox & Friends First.'

  • MLB relaxing COVID-19 protocols for fully vaccinated players, staff

    USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale breaks down the new MLB health and safety protocols.

  • Mark Messier book on leadership, teamwork coming in October

    Hockey great Mark Messier wants fans to know he had a lot of help on his path to the NHL Hall of Fame. Messier's memoir “No One Wins Alone” will be published in October by Gallery Books, a Simon & Schuster imprint. Messier, 60, will write about being the son of a hockey player and coach, Doug Messier; a teammate of Wayne Gretzky on the Edmonton Oilers; and captain of the New York Rangers, among other highlights.

  • China passes Hong Kong "patriot" election law that removes opposition

    China's government on Tuesday passed a new law overhauling Hong Kong's electoral system, which is designed to ensure only "patriotic" figures can run for positions of power. Why it matters: Critics argue the law effectively marks the end of democracy in the Asian financial hub as it gives the ruling Chinese Communist Party control of elections, with all opposition removed from the legislature, per the BBC.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: "In the new make-up, the legislature will be expanded to 90 seats, and only 20 will be elected by the public," AP reports. Before the law was enacted, 35 lawmakers of of the 70-seat legislature were directly elected.What to watch: Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed after the changes were proposed earlier this month to "follow through on sanctions" against "those responsible for committing repressive acts" in the former British colony, which previously enjoyed a high degree of autonomy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • House to decide challenge in Iowa's second congressional district

    NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell brings us the latest from Iowa's second congressional district where the Democratic candidate, Rita Hart, is challenging the election.

  • Democrats challenging results of contested Iowa congressional race

    Months after the 2020 election, Iowa Democrat Rita Hart is asking Congress to overturn her opponent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks' congressional election win. Six votes separated the candidates, but Hart is claiming that 22 votes were not counted.

  • Afghan Polio vaccination workers shot dead

    Unknown gunmen killed three female polio vaccination health workers in the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday (March 30), according to officials.The head of the immunization program at Afghanistan's Health Ministry Ghulam Dastagir Nazari said two volunteers and one supervisor in the polio immunization program were shot in two separate locations in the city.He added that around the same time, an explosion hit the entrance to the health department of the province of Nangarhar.The blast rocked the headquarters but left no casualties.It was not clear who was behind the attacks.The Taliban spokesman did not immediately respond to request for comment.A wave of assassinations have hit urban centers since peace talks began between the Taliban and the Afghan government last year in Doha.Many of them have targeted professional women, as well as government employees and members of the media.

  • We Need More Military Representation for Black Women in Media

    Stories about military experiences are profitable and abundant; however, Black women's contributions are often left out of pop culture depictions. The post We Need More Military Representation for Black Women in Media appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Matt Patricia reportedly has new and unique role with Patriots

    According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Matt Patricia is playing a much different role for the Patriots currently.

  • This sheriff’s deputy broke a glass door to rescue dog stuck inside a burning house

    A Flagler County, Florida, sheriff’s deputy broke open a glass door to rescue a dog stuck inside a burning house.

  • Newlywed militant suspects blamed in Indonesia church attack

    A recently married couple with suspected militant links used pressure cooker bombs to blow themselves up outside a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass, Indonesian officials said Monday. The attack wounded 20 people, including four church guards, and broke windows at the church and nearby buildings in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province. The couple were married six months ago and police were investigating their house in Makassar, National Police spokesperson Argo Yuwono said.

  • Ed Sheeran must face plagiarism claim: judge

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's bid to dismiss one of three lawsuits accusing him of lifting his 2014 smash "Thinking Out Loud" from Marvin Gaye's 1973 classic "Let's Get It On." U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan said Structured Asset Sales LLC, which owns one-third of "Let's Get It On" co-writer Ed Townsend's estate, can sue Sheeran, Sony Music Publishing and other defendants over its April 2020 copyright registration for a studio recording of the song. That registration "allows the court to reasonably infer that plaintiff has ownership of the 2020 copyright" and can pursue a copyright lawsuit, Abrams wrote.

  • RHOSLC star Jen Shah charged with fraud, money laundering in alleged telemarketing scam

    'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah has been charged with fraud and money laundering as part of an alleged nationwide scam.

  • Biden announces new actions to combat anti-Asian violence

    President Biden announced a slate of new actions Tuesday aimed at addressing the nation's rise in anti-Asian violence.Why it matters: The move comes nearly two weeks after deadly shootings that left eight dead, including six Asian women, and after a year of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities' calls for help from the government.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The new actions include a Department of Justice cross-agency initiative focused on responding to hate crimes.The DOJ will initiate community outreach to address gaps in hate crimes reporting while the FBI will publish a new interactive hate crime page dedicated to anti-Asian hate crimes. The DOJ also updated its hate crimes website accessible in Chinese, Korean, Tagalog and Vietnamese.The FBI will work to improve data collection and prior reporting systems, and hold nationwide civil rights training events with state and local law enforcement on recognizing anti-Asian bias — an issue the community has spoken out about.The administration will allocate $49.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to a new grant program for community-based, "culturally specific" services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, particularly those who face barriers like language access. A new COVID-19 Equity Task Force will work to address and end xenophobia against Asian Americans. It will make recommendations to the president to "eliminate health and social disparities" that result in higher rates of infections and deaths, especially for groups like Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiians.A subcommittee will provide policy guidance on the federal government's response to anti-Asian xenophobia and bias. In addition, the National Science foundation will be tasked with conducting "critical research" to understand and end discrimination against AAPIs.The White House will also reinstate its Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, which Asian American groups had advocated for. It will focus on coordinating across federal agencies to combat anti-Asian bias, "especially anti-Asian violence at the intersection of gender-based violence."The backdrop: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Go deeper: Poll: 1 out of 4 Asian Americans has experienced a hate incidentAAPI women are more than twice as likely to report hate incidents as menAsian Americans are underrepresented in law enforcementLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Unlikely Team of Prosecutors Hunting Trump in Georgia

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/APA sheriff’s deputy who went to law school but remained a cop for another two decades. A prosecutor best known for tackling juvenile offenders. And the guy who literally wrote the book on racketeering cases against mafia goons.This is the team Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is assembling to investigate Donald Trump—to go after his advisers and their attempts to manipulate election results in Georgia.In interviews with Willis, her staff, five former members of the team, and several people who interacted with them, The Daily Beast has learned there are now two grand juries underway in Fulton County, and jurors in these secret proceedings will soon be asked to issue subpoenas demanding documents and recordings related to the Trump investigation.“I suspect that's in the very near future,” Willis told The Daily Beast.It’s practically unheard of for a regional prosecutor to target a former U.S. president. But this is Donald Trump. Manhattan’s district attorney and New York State’s attorney general have active investigations. And so does the DA of Fulton County, Georgia. The case in Georgia may be the strongest; there’s a trove of evidence—documents, phone calls, witnesses—that Trump personally interfered with and pressured elections officials in Atlanta as they recounted votes.Trump’s now infamous Jan. 2 call, in which he pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes,” became public on Willis’s first day in office.Three cases were referred to her office from the Office of the Secretary of State, she said. The monumental task of conducting this investigation has fallen on the DA’s new anti-corruption team, once known as the “public integrity unit.” It’s a small team that traditionally investigates police misconduct and corrupt local government officials. Willis decided to scrap and rebrand the team because of its troubled history, one that has repeatedly drawn rebuke in Atlanta. Over the decades, the team has proved incapable of handling its regular caseload, derailing careers by leaving accused cops stuck at desk assignments—and forcing impatient families to wait years for basic answers.With Trump, they’re now faced with the highest of high-profile potential defendants—one with enormous political backing and a legion of followers from whom he can instantly raise millions of dollars for his defense.That checkered past is why attorneys, like Paul Kish, who have defended public officials targeted by previous iterations of that prosecution unit, had this to say: “I think they're so far out of their league it's not even funny.”New BloodBut it’s exactly why Willis, driven to run for DA partly by the frustration at the previous one’s failure to clamp down on public corruption, quickly made good on her campaign promise to destroy the old version of the team. When first asked about the unit’s past, Willis responded with a sharp one-line email: “Public Integrity died on 12/31/2020.”She later told The Daily Beast that she removed all but one member of the previous team: the investigator Raymond Baez, who interviewed to keep his job and said he was deeply incensed at corrupt cops he encountered while growing up in Puerto Rico. It convinced Willis that he deserved to stay on. She even promoted him to assistant chief.“I thought he was a man of integrity,” Willis said.As for the other members of the team? A former cop, Sonya Allen is now the chief senior assistant district attorney. Allen worked at the nearby Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 30 years, rising through the ranks on the narcotics and fugitive units and eventually reaching second highest rank in the department. What sold Willis on her: Allen was the cop who investigated how a man on trial for rape, Brian Nichols, escaped custody and killed the Fulton County Superior Court judge presiding over his case.Georgia Prosecutors Eye ‘False Statement’ Charges for Rudy Giuliani and Team Trump Brian Watkins, who was just named deputy of anti-corruption, started out as a prosecutor in the eastern part of the state. He tried fraud and murder cases before switching to private practice for more than a decade, when he defended public officials accused of crimes. He is the only member of the team currently listed on the DA’s website. “We researched him greatly. He didn’t have any blemishes,” Willis told us.Meighan L. Vargas is a former prosecutor who has previously expressed how she loves solving the puzzles that trials present. She spent a few years at a boutique law firm in Atlanta before deciding to return to join this effort.Another member of the new team is Shannon Trotty, who previously directed the DA’s juvenile division. She has a history of showing restraint. When middle schoolers sickened their classmates in 2019 by lacing Valentine’s Day treats with THC—the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis—Trotty advised against charging them with a crime because no one could prove the students had “knowledge and intent.”Willis also pulled a prosecutor from the complex trial division, Sau Chun Chan, who was just admitted to practice law in Georgia two years ago.“I’m having to broaden the unit… it never looked at election fraud before now,” Willis said.Willis has publicly acknowledged that she also hired John E. Floyd, a nationally-renowned expert on state RICO charges, who is expected to consult this team. That’s relevant, given that her office is looking into the potential use of racketeering charges against Trump’s inner circle. Prosecutors would have to prove a pattern of corruption—the same way they show that mafia bosses direct underlings. Their mission would be to show that Trump and his lieutenants conspired in a “criminal enterprise” to undermine a legitimate election.Willis is looking to hire three more lawyers and one more investigator (a position that usually goes to former cops whose job it is to pair up with the prosecutor).The unique nature of anti-corruption work necessitates hiring prosecutors who do a lot more detective work on their own, said Carranza Pryor, who worked on the previous public integrity team in 2016. Unlike other prosecutors, who typically get handed a police case file detailing homicide or sexual crimes with notes and interviews already conducted, anti-corruption work starts with the attorney.“There's more privacy, secrecy, and isolation… because of the sensitivity of the work,” Pryor said. “There's a lot more time at your desk, a lot more research and review of documents and records. You have more of an opportunity to reflect, take a breath, and be more deliberate than other offices.”In the Trump case, prosecutors will start with damning audio recordings that have already been revealed by The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.Those who know Willis personally do not doubt her ability to handle this case.“She's a great prosecutor. She's a gifted trial attorney. And she’s remained an active trial attorney,” said Peter Odom, a former prosecutor who tried his first murder case alongside her in 2007. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. John Bazemore/AP “It’s really a leadership question. The biggest challenge to doing a case involving the president and the [Georgia] secretary of state is the glare of the spotlight. Really, it's just another case like any other. It's a conspiracy case. There's plenty of evidence. There's phone calls. Everything is public record. Proving the case is not hard. The hardest part is that the president has almost unlimited resources. He's going to hire the best attorneys. There's going to be a huge procedural battle. Every dotted ‘i’ and crossed ‘t’ in the indictment will be attacked.”And that’s where this unit’s past could come back to haunt it.Off the TeamThe birth of the public integrity unit was precipitated by failure. It all started when the District Attorney's Office received a case it wasn't able to handle. Michael Hightower, then a promising young Fulton County commissioner, had accepted nearly $25,000 in bribes for helping a businessman win government contracts. Then-DA Paul Howard had key evidence, but he realized his office just wasn't capable of pursuing this kind of basic public corruption case. So instead, he passed it along to federal prosecutors who got the politician convicted.Howard started the specialized team the very next month, in July 2000, tasking them with investigating public officials and law enforcement. It was a celebrated move by Georgia’s first elected Black district attorney, as it promised more accountability for police officers who kill without justification—decades before it became the national zeitgeist it is now.To lead the team, he hired Stacey K. Hydrick, a prosecutor at the state Attorney General's office who had just taken down two state senators, Ralph Abernathy III and Diana Harvey Johnson. Hydrick immediately set her sights on corruption at the nearby DeKalb County Jail. Two guards were later nailed for taking bribes to let inmates get short vacations outside the facility.The public integrity unit was plagued with resource problems from the start. The DA’s office, headquartered at the courthouse, was denied the $41,850 it had initially requested to lease an off-site office space so that the unit could be separated from the rest of the DA’s office. The idea was to create space in order to further secure its independence as a government watchdog. And when Howard did finally manage to move the team, he placed them at a building across the street—at a sleek new development owned by a corrupt former Congressman. Inevitably, the public integrity unit found itself in the awkward position of investigating its own landlord.“It was not a good experience, and I ended up asking to be taken off the team,” said Odom, who was on the team at the time and is now in private practice in Washington, D.C. “I didn't feel the unit had anything to do with integrity. And there were certain aspects of the job that required me to do questionable things I wasn't willing to do.”The DA at the time gained a reputation as an indecisive micromanager who held back the team because he repeatedly demanded further investigation on cases that investigators considered clear-cut, according to several former prosecutors on that team. As time went by, the unit’s case backlog grew. By the time Howard was forced out of office last year, there were nearly 125 public corruption cases sitting incomplete, according to the current DA. The unit had 43 pending cases of excessive force by police officers dating back years, and 41 of those had yet to be charged with any crime.NY Prosecutors Are Looking at Don Jr. in Trump Biz Probe“I think it was a lack of strength, if you really want to know the truth,” Willis told the Beast. “People would investigate and investigate ‘til their wheels spin. And you have to have a lot of courage to make decisions in those cases.”Most past investigations against politicians ended with little fanfare. Former members of the team cited several instances where a person running for local office lied about their home address or a criminal record that would render them ineligible. Prosecutors would avoid trial and just get them to withdraw the paperwork. And no target was ever as powerful as ex-President Trump.“I don't think there's anyone comparable with what the team is faced with now,” said Melissa Redmon, who led the team from 2013 to 2019 and left to direct the University of Georgia law school’s prosecutorial justice program.Behind the Locked DoorOdom, Redmon, and several other friends of the current district attorney said that she has her work cut out for her. She is simultaneously remaking an entire DA’s office that was widely considered broken and ineffective—while pursuing what could be the most historic case ever to come out of that office.Willis told the Beast that she is now utilizing two ongoing grand juries to clear the case backlog, and she has requested additional funding from Fulton County. The new anti-corruption team will be located at a separate office, across the street in the Fulton County Government Center where it has been for years. Behind a single keypad-locked door is a series of narrow halls lined with boxes, filing cabinets, and a windowless conference room, according to those who worked there.Trump and Don Jr. Lawyer Up for Eric Swalwell’s Jan. 6 Riot LawsuitBut given the sensitivity of the high-stakes investigation into the powerful billionaire who until recently held the reigns of the federal government, Willis hinted that some extra security precautions have been taken.“Um… some investigations occur in separate places. How about that?” Willis said.The new district attorney is also adamant that she will show more decisiveness than her predecessor, which will mean a more effective anti-corruption unit as it considers election fraud, racketeering, and false statement charges against Rudy Giuliani and other members of Team Trump.“My philosophy is just: We’re going to call balls and strikes. And it is what it is,” Willis said. “We’re just going to use the law and the facts. I’m not going to worry about the politics of that. And I do understand what I’m saying. If that means I’m only the DA for one term… that’ll be what God has me do for these four years.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bentley Flying Spur Thief Arrested

    Good news for once…

  • Robert Rodan Dies: Actor Who Played ‘Dark Shadows’ Frankenstein Monster Was 83

    Robert Rodan, an actor whose brief career made a lasting impact on young Dark Shadows fans enthralled by his performance as the supernatural soap’s Frankenstein-like character Adam, died March 25 of heart failure in Oregon. He was 83. His death was announced on the Dark Shadows newsletter Shadowgram. The imposing Rodan, born Robert Trimas in […]

  • Biden administration announces plan to boost offshore wind power

    As part of efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, the Biden administration announced a plan on Monday to designate an area between New Jersey and New York as a priority offshore wind zone, accelerate permits for proposed wind projects along the Atlantic, and provide $3 billion in federal loan guarantees for offshore wind projects. The plan also calls for the installation of 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind turbines by 2030, which could power 10 million homes and cut 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. White House officials said that workers will be needed to develop these offshore wind facilities, and the plan creates 44,000 new jobs directly and another 33,000 indirectly. There are now only two small offshore wind facilities in the U.S., and Gina McCarthy, the White House's national climate adviser, said this "new, untapped industry" will "create pathways to the middle class for people from all backgrounds." More stories from theweek.comKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacementThe rotten center of the infrastructure debateCDC director: Data suggests vaccinated people largely 'do not carry the virus'

  • 911 dispatcher who watched Floyd arrest unfold called police

    Scurry was the first witness called to the stand in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.