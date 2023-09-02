Concrete crisis may force children into ‘building site’ classrooms for years

Thousands of children in schools hit by the concrete crisis may have to endure classrooms that resemble building sites for years to come, The Telegraph has learnt.

Officials are currently scrambling to identify buildings at risk of collapse from reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) and to install safety measures.

However, this newspaper has discovered that ministers currently plan to leave makeshift structural support devices in place for at least the medium term, so long as the buildings are deemed safe.

There is no target date for eliminating the potentially dangerous material altogether.

The response leaves tens of thousands of pupils facing the prospect of negotiating cumbersome floor-to-ceiling “props” installed in affected classrooms to hold the roof up as they go about their school day.

Parks Primary School in Leicester is one of over 100 affected by the safety issue - Jacob King/PA

On Saturday, the Department for Education (DfE) again refused to release the list of schools that might be forced to close or where remedial work is required, leaving millions of families in limbo as the start of term approached.

Critics from across the political spectrum urged the Government to find a permanent solution to the disruption as soon as possible.

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesman, said it “beggars belief” that children may be left to learn in classrooms looking “more like a building site”, while Mark Lehain, a former headteacher and Tory special adviser at the DfE, warned: “We can’t have displacements or pillars and other temporary measures obstructing the smooth functioning of school for long.”

Daniel Kebede, the general secretary of the National Education Union, said the Government’s response to the crisis “looks like it is being made up on the hoof”.

“Now is not the time for withheld lists and the stonewalling of questions. They have to come clean and set out a coherent strategy, so that schools, children and parents can have certainty about when their building can return to normal,” he said.

RAAC, which mixed concrete with other substances including gas to make it larger, was used widely in public and private buildings in the second half of the 20th century. However, there is no central register detailing where the material was used.

A primary school roof that used RAAC collapsed in Gravesend in 2018

Last week the DfE revealed that 104 schools and colleges in England had been told to fully or partially shut, forcing pupils back into similar remote learning arrangements as in the worst of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

While ministers intend eventually to replace all RAAC, those at-risk schools that can be made safe using temporary measures may not be fully repaired for years.

The Telegraph understands that where schools need total reconstruction, they may be included in the existing schools rebuilding programme.

In settings where the immediate danger of a RAAC collapse has been mitigated, removal of the material may have to wait until an unspecified summer holiday in the future, with ministers keen to avoid as much disruption to learning as possible.

Cas Evans, headteacher of Parks Primary School in Leicester, said her school had had to relocate several classes and borrow rooms from other institutions.

It came as a massive nationwide hunt geared up to look for potentially dangerous RAAC across not just schools but hospitals, court buildings, prisons, military facilities, retail outlets and other types of buildings, potentially involving thousands of structures.

Professor Chris Goodier, an expert in concrete at Loughborough University, said there was no central register for buildings constructed with RAAC and each would have to be inspected individually.

He described a potential “perfect storm” whereby the substance was not installed correctly and then not properly maintained.

