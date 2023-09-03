Concrete debacle puts children last again

After the disruption of the Covid pandemic, and a series of teachers’ strikes which were damaging by design, lockdown children are facing another bitter blow.

The discovery of “crumbling” concrete in schools across England has resulted in closures as buildings are found to be unsafe. More than 100 schools have been ordered to fully or partially shut. Remarkably, the full extent of the problem is not currently known, as at least 2,000 schools have not yet been fully assessed.

It is particularly disappointing that the Government has so far failed to publish a list of those known to be affected, making it difficult to assess the full scale of the problem and compounding concerns among parents.

What is clear, however, is that many children will face further disruption to an educational career which has already been repeatedly interrupted. Those attending schools regarded as unsafe will have, at best, lessons in Portakabins or neighbouring schools or, at worst, a return to lockdown-style online learning.

Tens of thousands more will head to school on Monday unsure whether the buildings are safe, and face the prospect of sudden closures if they are found not to be.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said that this “is not a return to the dark days of school lockdowns”. But for those shut out of their classrooms, isolated from friends, sat at home studying alone, how will it feel much different?

While Ms Keegan has said the closure of classrooms was “the last thing I wanted to do”, it increasingly feels that, since the pandemic, such measures have been effectively normalised. They are no longer a last resort, but rather a lever that politicians will pull too readily, all the while downplaying their impact.

Naturally, the focus will be on the hours lost in the classroom, but we must not overlook the less visible costs. Children will miss physical education, socialisation and, in some sad cases, a place safe from the difficulties of their home lives.

It is surely not beyond the wit of man – or at least the Civil Service – to find alternative spaces in which children can learn without the risk of structural collapse, and this must now be the Government’s priority, alongside taking whatever steps may prove necessary in refurbishing or replacing existing structures. The education of Britain’s children has come second too many times in recent years for it to do so once again.

