Concrete plant releasing ‘pungent gas smell’ in Sarasota County, notice says

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A concrete plant is releasing a “pungent gas smell” in Sarasota County, according to a Pollution Notice from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The smell was reported by a resident to the DEP at about 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the notice.

The smell is coming from an area off of Gene Green Road, according to the DEP.

No other information was immediately available.

