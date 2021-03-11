Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

DENVER (AP) _ Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $70.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68 million.

Concrete Pumping expects full-year revenue in the range of $300 million to $310 million.

Concrete Pumping shares have climbed 74% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.65, an increase of 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBCP

