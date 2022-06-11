What Is Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BBCP) Share Price Doing?

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Concrete Pumping Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Concrete Pumping Holdings still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 24.58x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 25.92x, which means if you buy Concrete Pumping Holdings today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Concrete Pumping Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Concrete Pumping Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Concrete Pumping Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Concrete Pumping Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BBCP’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BBCP? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BBCP, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for BBCP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Concrete Pumping Holdings at this point in time. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Concrete Pumping Holdings (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

If you are no longer interested in Concrete Pumping Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

