Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Concrete Pumping Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = US$46m ÷ (US$824m - US$72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Concrete Pumping Holdings has an ROCE of 6.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 8.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Concrete Pumping Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Concrete Pumping Holdings here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Concrete Pumping Holdings Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Concrete Pumping Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.1% from 15% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Concrete Pumping Holdings has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 8.7% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Concrete Pumping Holdings. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 34% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Concrete Pumping Holdings that we think you should be aware of.

