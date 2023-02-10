Concrete slab plummets from building and slams into woman’s head, Pennsylvania cops say

A woman was walking along a sidewalk in the Center City District of downtown Philadelphia when a piece of concrete fell from a building and slammed into her, according to news reports in Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Police Department was called to the area at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, WCAU reported.

Officers found the 30-year-old woman struck in the head by a concrete slab, according to an incident report obtained by McClatchy News.

She was rushed to a hospital, police said, where she was listed in critical condition. Authorities have not released an updated condition on the woman as of Feb. 10.

Authorities say she was struck by the concrete façade of an apartment building that was under construction, KYW reported. It had plummeted about two stories down.

“I was sitting on the couch, then something crashed, something fell, then I heard someone yell, ‘call the ambulance,’” resident Maria Gelrud told WHYY.

The building was listed as “unsafe” on Nov. 3, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, after a “small section of the building façade” fell from the building.

Philadelphia police said contractors were working on the building at the time of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

