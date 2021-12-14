As condemnations mount, Lafayette Judge Odinet likely won’t be removed without resigning

Candidate for Lafayette City Court Judge, Michelle Odinet qualifying for the November election at the Clerk of Courts office in downtown Lafayette, La. Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

As condemnations and calls to resign mount for Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet over use of a racist slur in a video taken at her house, the judge likely won’t lose her seat unless she resigns.

Multiple people were recorded using a racist slur in a video over the weekend, which the judge confirmed was taken at her home following a failed burglary attempt early Saturday morning.

The video does not show any of the speakers heard during the clip, but multiple voices repeatedly say “n-----” while watching footage of the attempted burglary.

"Mom's yelling, n-----, n-----," a male voice says, recounting the incident while watching the security footage.

"We have a n-----. It's a n-----, like a roach," a female voice adds.

In a statement to The Daily Advertiser Tuesday, Odinet said her family was the victim of an armed burglary, but a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department said Tuesday there was no indication that the suspect had a weapon.

Odinet, who was elected to the bench just more than a year ago, has four children and is married to Lafayette Parish Coroner Kenneth Odinet Jr.

Since the video was first reported by the Current Monday, condemnations of Odinet and calls for her to resign have mounted, starting with local NAACP President Michael Toussaint, who told KLFY Monday night that “hate, in any form, cannot stand and must be condemned.”

“One would think that as a sitting judge, a mother, a community leader, a person in position of authority, that she would have stepped up and taken a stand against that type of language in her own home,” Toussaint said.

Toussaint’s call for Odinet’s resignation was echoed by Louisiana Democratic Party Chair Katie Bernhardt Tuesday morning.

“The citizens of Lafayette deserve to have confidence in our judicial system — that will not happen while she is on the bench,” Bernhardt wrote in a statement.

Louisiana Democratic Party Chair Katie Bernhardt

“We will not tolerate bigotry from the bench. Fairness and impartiality cannot coexist with racism; Lafayette needs a new judge,” she added.

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus also called on Odinet to resign Tuesday, with Chairman Edward "Ted" James saying "it does not matter that she was in her private capacity, as black a robe can never hide what's obviously in her heart."

"A sitting Judge should not use any racial slurs or show bias against any specific group of individuals," said James said.

State Rep. Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayette, added to the caucus' call for Odinet's resignation by insisting "the citizens of Lafayette deserve to have confidence in the judicial system."

"Over half of those that go before city court judges are African Americans who have no confidence in Odinet's ability to rule fairly," Pierre said.

City Marshal Reggie Thomas, the first Black official elected to citywide office in Lafayette, also condemned condemned Odinet Tuesday, saying her “mere ineffectual and weak apology will not suffice.”

"It is up to Judge Odinet to remember the oath she took, and should she remain on the bench, find a way to gain back the trust of 'all' of Lafayette, especially African Americans," Thomas said.

Reggie Thomas with family and friends on election night. December 5, 2020.

State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, called the video “reprehensible, offensive and totally unacceptable from anyone serving as a judge.”

“The comments fail to identify any form of lamentation and cast a cloud relative to the impartiality of the judge to serve as an unbiased arbitrator in cases involving African Americans,” he said.

Boudreaux and the LLBC arealso asking the Judicial Commission of Louisiana, which oversees the conduct and punishment of elected judges, to investigate the incident.

Senator Gerald Boudreaux speaking at Groundbreaking Ceremony to announce the start of construction for the new Fire Station #3 located at 429 Cooper Drive. The original fire station was built in 1978 and was torn down in March of 2020 due to major structural concerns.The new fire station, over 7300 sq. ft., will comprise of living quarters designed with 8 gender-neutral separate sleeping rooms and a 3-bay apparatus room for fire trucks and service vehicles. The estimated cost of the new construction is $2.5 million. Monday, July 19, 2021.

But efforts to remove Odinet from the City Court bench likely face an uphill battle.

Judges are unique in Louisiana in that they are the only elected officials who are protected from recall petitions.

Other elected officials can be recalled if a number of registered voters sign a petition calling for a recall election. But state law specifically exempts judges from being subject to such petitions.

Only the Louisiana Supreme Court can remove an elected judge from the bench following an investigation by the state’s Judicial Commission, which can take several months or even years.

State law authorizes the state Supreme Court to “censure, suspend with or without salary, remove from office, or retire involuntarily a judge for … persistent and public conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice that brings the judicial office into disrepute.”

The law’s requirement that such conduct be “persistent” could make any case to remove Odinet a long shot, unless more instances similar to the racist slur used in the video come to light.

Odinet did not respond when asked whether she would resign Tuesday morning.

