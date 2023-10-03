Condemned to life in prison as a teen, convicted Fayetteville killer could now be released

A Fayetteville man condemned as a teen to life in prison for the murder of a woman in 1995 has a chance at freedom 11 years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling struck down mandatory life sentences for juveniles.

According to North Carolina's Post Release and Parole Commission, Jamison McLaughlin, now 46, is being considered for the rehabilitation-centered Mutual Agreement Parole Program. Known as MAPP, the scholastic and vocational program "is designed to prepare selected offenders for release through structured activities, scheduled progression in custody levels, participation in community-based programs and established parole dates."

McLaughlin was sentenced in 1997 to life in prison without parole for the beating death of Brenda Boykin, a 27-year-old mother whose partially clad and battered body was found about 10 a.m. July 17, 1995, lying on railroad ties between the railroad tracks off Holt-Williamson Street near not far from Walker-Spivey Elementary School. Nearby in a charred pile were her pants and undergarments that police would later learn were set on fire to keep the mosquitos at bay as Boykin was raped by McLaughlin and a 16-year-old friend.

Ten days later — and exactly two months shy of his 18th birthday — McLaughlin was arrested.

Boykin's cause of death was listed in the autopsy as multiple blunt-force injuries to her head, chest and abdomen coupled with manual strangulation. Among the multiple abrasions, contusions and lacerations on her 5-foot-3-inch tall frame, the 126-pound woman had a fractured skull, fractured ribs, a brain injury and a torn liver.

The headstone marking the burial spot in her hometown of Lakewood, New Jersey, carries an engraving of a cross and a dove. It reads: "LOVING — DAUGHTER — MOTHER — SISTER AND NIECE 'SLEEP ON NOW AND TAKE YOUR REST'— MATTHEW 26:45"

Co-defendant testified she begged her killer to let her go

At trial in September 1997, the state was seeking the death penalty against McLaughlin.

His co-defendant, Terrance Robinson — who pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping — testified he witnessed McLaughlin rape, beat, stomp and strangle the victim as she begged for him to let her go. He said that while he didn't intervene beyond telling his friend to stop, he refused to help McLaughlin throw Boykin's body into the woods.

After the killing, Robinson told the Cumberland County jury, McLaughlin bragged about it to others.

A detective testified that the young killer gave a full confession once he learned Robinson was being questioned by police, too.

"I grabbed her by the arm and pulled her with us,'' the detective testified McLaughlin said in his signed confession. "We walked until we got to the train tracks at Walker-Spivey. We were at the basketball courts behind Walker-Spivey when she tried to break away and run. I grabbed her and told her to calm down.

``We started to fight. I hit her in the head and kicked her. Then we had sex again. Terrance set her clothes on fire to keep the mosquitoes away."

McLaughlin's confession continued, according to the detective's testimony, "Then she did something to make me real mad, I can't remember what and I just blacked out and started hitting her. I thought I had knocked her out, so I asked Terrance to help me throw her body in the woods. I killed Brenda but I didn't mean to. I am sorry.''

After four hours of deliberation, the jury found McLaughlin guilty of first-degree murder.

Supreme Court ruling leads to a new sentence in 2018

In the sentencing hearing that immediately followed the verdict, McLaughlin's sister testified that their father had abused the children and their mother, even once pistol-whipping their mother and holding them hostage before being arrested. When McLaughlin was just 14, his sister said, their mother complained of feeling ill and then died in her brother's arms.

A psychologist testified that McLaughlin was diagnosed early on as being hyperactive and having attention deficit disorder. Later, it was determined that he has a form of clinical depression found in children. The doctor said that McLaughlin had been assigned to an alternative school for children who have emotional problems and was hospitalized more than once, but efforts to get him help were frequently thwarted by his father.

When the judge asked McLaughlin if he had anything he'd like to say, he initially declined, then made a statement.

"I'd just like to say to the family that I'm sorry that all this took place,'' McLaughlin said. "I know this is not going to bring your daughter back, your sister, your aunt. I would like to say I am sorry this happened and I would ask you to forgive me.''

After two hours of deliberations on Dec. 13, 1997, the jury rejected the death penalty and instead sentenced the then-20-year-old to life without parole.

Fifteen years later in 2012, a Supreme Court ruling in Miller vs. Alabama paved the way for McLaughlin's sentence to be vacated.

"By requiring that all children convicted of homicide receive lifetime incarceration without possibility of parole, regardless of their age and age-related characteristics and the nature of their crimes, the mandatory sentencing schemes before us violate this principle of proportionality, and so the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment," the high court said in part in its ruling.

McLaughlin was resentenced in 2018 to life with parole, prison records show. He's been incarcerated at the medium- and minimum-custody Roanoke River Correctional Institution in Halifax County since 2019. The record shows that in his 26 years in prison, he's incurred two infractions, both in 2014. One is for being in an unauthorized location and the other is for assaulting a person with a weapon, according to the record.

The Post Release Supervision & Parole Commission said in a news release last week that in considering McLaughlin for parole, information gathered during the investigation for and against parole, as well as the facts of the case, will be considered by the commission in making its decision.

"Upon completion of the investigation, the Commission will render its final decision and all requiredparties will be notified within 10 days of that decision," the release said. A timeline was not released.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Jamison McLaughlin considered for parole in Fayetteville 1995 murder