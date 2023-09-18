Condition of teen struck by Tampa officer improving, police say

A 13-year-old bicyclist who was critically injured when a Tampa police officer struck her with her patrol vehicle was improving on Saturday, police said.

Artavia Crawford, the injured teen, was continuing to recover in the hospital, Eddy Durkin, a spokesperson for Tampa Police said Saturday. Police previously said Crawford was being treated for a broken leg and head injury.

The girl was critically injured Wednesday when a Tampa police officer, Tamara Borras, struck her with her patrol vehicle on East Busch Boulevard. Borras, who was on duty, was driving through a greenlight when Crawford tried to cross the street, police said. Borras struck Crawford with her car, knocking the teen from her bike.

The girl was about 75 feet west of the crosswalk, police said.

Borras was uninjured. The officer got out of her car, radioed for help and provided first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.

Durkin said Borras’ speed while driving the vehicle remains under investigation.