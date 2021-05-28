Conditional bail revoked for Rochester man charged in fatal crash
May 28—The Rochester man charged in the February crash that killed an 18-year-old blocks just from her home had his conditional bail revoked Thursday.
Sterling Haukom, 34, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony criminal vehicular homicide and gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Erika Cruz, 18, was on her way home from work on Feb. 24 when her vehicle was hit at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and 12th Street Southeast. She died as a result of her injuries. Cruz's family and friends held a vigil days after her death at the intersection where the crash occurred.
Haukom reportedly told police after the crash that he had approximately 15 drinks and admitted to driving fast because he was angry about an incident at a bar.
On Thursday, Haukom appeared in front of Judge Lisa Hayne on allegations that he violated the terms of his pretrial release related to his electronic alcohol monitoring.
Chief Deputy Olmsted County Attorney Eric Woodford filed a motion with the court on Tuesday asking that Haukom's posted conditional bail be discharged, not forfeited, and eliminated.
Haukom had been held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $30,000 conditional bail and $100,000 unconditional bail. Court records indicate he posted bail on May 3, but was arrested on May 25 for allegedly violating his conditions of release.
"On May 25, 2021, the defendant was arrested at 8:59 a.m. after his EAM device shut down and the defendant was unresponsive to phone messages from 12:47 a.m. to 7:40 a.m.," the motion reads.
In court Thursday, prosecutor Michael Walters echoed the motion, saying the state believed Haukom allowed the battery to die on his monitor and that he may have been drinking. Walters said the court would be taking an "unreasonable risk" if they were to allow Haukom to continue on conditional release.
Haukom's attorney, Dominique Joseph Navarro, called it a stretch for the state to believe that just because Haukom had missed two tests that he would not cooperate or present himself at trial.
Navarro also noted that the most recent time Haukom was unresponsive — between 12:47 and 7:40 a.m. — could reasonably have been because Haukom was asleep.
Before ultimately ruling to revoke Haukom's conditional bail, Hayne said she wondered why Haukom hadn't kept the battery charged on the monitor and called his lack of accountability "most concerning."
"It makes the court feel you don't want to follow conditions," she said.
A next court date has not been scheduled.