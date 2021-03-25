Conditional bail set at $500,000 for Rochester man charged with attempted murder

Mar. 25—Conditional bail was set at $500,000 Wednesday for an 18-year-old Rochester man charged with attempted murder following an argument late last week at a northwest Rochester apartment complex.

Colby James Cleveland made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Cleveland turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center hours after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

At his first appearance, Judge Joseph Chase set conditional bail at $500,000 and unconditional bail at $1 million. Cleveland's next court appearance is scheduled for April 7.

Rochester police were called just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, to Essex Park Apartments, 1027 41st St. NW, for a report of a shooting.

Officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment, where they found a 49-year-old man standing in the doorway bleeding heavily from his left leg, according to the criminal complaint.

Cleveland was not at the apartment complex when officers arrived.