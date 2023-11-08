Conditions for EU approval of start of accession negotiations revealed by media

The European Commission will recommend to the European Council to initiate accession negotiations with Ukraine, but their framework will only be approved after the country fulfills the necessary conditions, Radio Free Liberty reported on Nov. 8.

The news agency cited the latest version of the expansion report, which it had obtained. According to the report, the following conditions are specified:

Ukraine’s approval of a law increasing the staff of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU);

Exclusion from the law on corruption prevention of provisions limiting the powers of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) regarding the extension of asset verification for those who have already undergone this process, and limiting the authority of the body to check the property acquired by declarants before entering public service;

Approval of a lobbying law in the context of de-oligarchization in accordance with European standards;

Approval of a law that takes into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission from June and October 2023 related to the law on national minorities, and that considers recommendations related to laws on the state language, media, and education.

Read also: What is happening with Ukraine's accession to the EU? - opinion

The report also notes that the European Commission will monitor progress and compliance “in all areas related to the start of negotiations” and is prepared to begin preparations for negotiations.

The report on Ukraine’s progress in its application for membership in the bloc will be presented on Nov. 8. It is reported that the next report by the European Commission will be prepared by March 2024.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing its own sources, reported that the EU would approve the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine, but the final wording of the announcement has not yet been approved. In addition, additional conditions may beimposed, Bloomberg said.

According to Radio Free Liberty, Ukraine has met four of seven criteria for EU accession, including judicial reforms, anti-money laundering compliance, and law enforcement and media reform. The European Commission has given recommendations for the remaining three criteria.

Meanwhile, Balázs Orbán, the Political Director of the Hungarian Prime Minister, threatened to veto EU accession negotiations with Ukraine, citing alleged “violationsof the rights of the Hungarian minority” in Ukraine.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine