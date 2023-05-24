Conditions 'Gradually Deteriorating Across Guam' as Typhoon Mawar Barrels Toward Island

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Guam warned on May 24 that conditions were “gradually deteriorating” across the US island territory, as Typhoon Mawar approached.

Footage by Hannah Emerson shows strong winds, driving rain and reduced visibility. She said the video was taken in Yigo on the north part of the island.

NWS meteorologist Landon Aydlett said that by 1 pm, the Category 4 storm was about 45 miles east-southeast of Guam.

“We are experiencing severe tropical storm conditions, and we have almost whiteout conditions out our back door,” he said.

“The trees are bending sideways. We actually just lost our largest tree on our property, that was just uprooted and came crashing down next to our driveway,” he said.

He said the storm was “possibly the largest, strongest typhoon to strike Guam in two decades.” Credit: Hannah Emerson via Storyful