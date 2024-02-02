Conditions improve for two surviving children of St. Paul fire that killed four siblings

A child has been released from the hospital and another is on the mend after a January house fire in St. Paul killed four of their siblings, marking one of the deadliest blazes in city history, while their mother continues to fight for her life.

Pa Cheng Vang, the children's father, wrote on social media Thursday that his 3-year-old daughter Hnub Qub Vang was discharged from Regions Hospital. The health of Vang's 6-year-old son Cag Kub Vang has also improved, though he remains at the hospital.

"I very [grateful] that [I have] at least have one bright star shine on my shadow," Vang's social media post read. "My boy [is] now out of the ICU. Able to open his eyes and move a bit. It [has] been days but now he [is] able to pronounce 1 and 2, it make me cry as a father. I'm very worried about his control movement because doctor said that his brain that controls and [communicates] with his body movements has been severely damage[d]."

Vang's wife Ker Lor opened her eyes and seems to laugh at jokes, but Vang said she has been unable to move her body. Staff moved her to another hospital for treatment.

Firefighters responded to the Jan. 3 housefire at around 1:30 a.m., finding black smoke billowing out of the Vang family's windows and doors. A concerned neighbor was inside, searching for survivors. Crews rushed in to find Vang's wife and all six of his children were unconscious with serious injuries. Pa Cheng Vang was at work at the time. Four children eventually died from their injuries, marking the first fire deaths in Minnesota this year.

Authorities believe the blaze was an accident that was caused by an unattended candle, but their investigation is ongoing. According to a St. Paul police search warrant, Vang told police that it's cultural tradition to burn a candle through the night in order to celebrate the new year. That warrant mentions "significant" burning around an electrical outlet in the same room where the candle was found. Authorities also recovered a surveillance camera system from inside the home which may have recorded the moment the fire began.

Hundreds gathered in commemoration of the children, referring to their death as a "loss beyond words" that affects everyone. Donors from St. Paul and across the nation have since pitched in to support the family, raising nearly $500,000 in aid. That includes $10,000 from the St. Paul firefighters' union.

Vang's social media post added that funeral plans are set for his deceased children: five-year old twins Siv Ntsiab Vang and Ntsiab Si Vang, four-year-old Muaj Tshav Ntuj Vang, and one-year-old Muaj Cag Txuj Vang.

An elder will share when and where the funeral will take place, but it's unclear when that announcement will happen.