Condo association leader hid camera in resident’s bedroom, Florida sheriff says

The president of a condominium association is accused of hiding a camera inside a condo without the owner’s permission, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

A woman who stayed for a weekend at a condo within the Las Brisas Condominium Association in the Matanzas Shores community called authorities after she found a USB camera inside a flower pot in the master bedroom as she was packing to leave on Aug. 30, according to a statement from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Matanzas Shores is about 97 miles northeast of Orlando.

Deputies found the camera had footage of two people “in various stages of undress” inside the condo, including the woman who filed the report and a man who also was staying there, authorities say. The camera also had footage of the condominium association president testing it inside his own unit before putting it in a flower pot, the statement says.

“This pervert installed video cameras in a condo that he was a caretaker for so that he could view people inside without their knowledge or consent,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “It’s a disgusting invasion of privacy.”

The owner of the condominium told detectives that while the condo is usually unoccupied, she allows people to stay there periodically. She said the condominium association president has access to the property and sometimes checks on it while she is out of state.

A number for the Las Brisas Condominium Association could not be found.

When detectives searched the association president’s home, they found multiple “spy cameras” and other electronic devices, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 59-year-old association president turned himself in at the sheriff’s detention facility on Sept. 6. He was charged with four counts of video voyeurism and was later released on a $20,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said other people’s units may be affected and asked anyone within the community who allows the condominium association president access to their properties to check for hidden cameras.

